Utility shutoffs are increasing across the US

New federal data shows U.S. utilities shut off electricity 13.4 million times and natural gas 1.7 million times in 2024, revealing a far broader affordability crisis than previously understood, The Washington Post writes.

The first-of-its-kind federal tally found disconnections were concentrated in the South, with states including Louisiana ranking among the hardest hit. Consumer advocates say the numbers reflect mounting financial strain tied to poverty, rising energy costs and limited consumer protections, while warning conditions may be worsening as electricity prices continue to climb.

The data arrives as debate continues over the future of federal energy assistance programs, including LIHEAP, which helps low-income households pay utility bills. Advocates are also calling for greater scrutiny of utility rate hikes, corporate profits and disconnection policies.

Beyond the numbers, the report highlights the growing economic ripple effects of unpaid utility bills, which can affect housing stability, food security and access to work.

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