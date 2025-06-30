Utah company acquires 145 acres in north Baton Rouge

Utah-based Savage Infrastructure has purchased nearly 145 acres off Scenic Highway north of the ExxonMobil plant, according to a deal last week with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Savage purchased three tracts—the largest being 105 acres—through Priceco LC for $10 and other considerations, sales documents show. Priceco, which is managed by Brent LeBlanc and Price LeBlanc Jr., had acquired the property last January for $2 million.

Savage is a privately held industrial services company founded in 1946 and headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

It specializes in providing comprehensive transportation, logistics, materials handling and supply chain solutions across North America and beyond.

Savage has a location on Leisure Road less than 5 miles from the purchased land.

A representative from Savage was unable to be reached for comment before this afternoon’s publication deadline.