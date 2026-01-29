US trade gap widens as companies rebuild inventories

The U.S. trade deficit widened sharply in November after reaching its smallest level since 2009, underscoring how shifting tariff policies are driving volatility in global trade flows, Bloomberg writes.

Commerce Department data shows the goods and services trade gap nearly doubled to $56.8 billion, marking the largest monthly percentage increase since 1992 and exceeding economists’ expectations.

The jump was fueled by a 5% rebound in imports, including strong gains in pharmaceuticals, computers and semiconductors, while exports fell 3.6%. Analysts say recent swings reflect businesses adjusting supply chains and inventories in response to evolving tariff signals from the Trump administration, particularly around nonmonetary gold and drug shipments.

Despite the November surge, the overall trade deficit remains smaller than in recent years—a key policy goal for the administration. Economists note, however, that there is little evidence so far of large-scale reshoring of manufacturing, suggesting import growth could pick up further as companies rebuild inventories. The data will also factor into fourth-quarter GDP estimates, with net exports expected to provide a temporary boost to growth.

Bloomberg has the full story.