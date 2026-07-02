US power grid braces for a high-stakes summer of heat and supply strain

The U.S. power grid is entering summer with more total generating capacity than in recent years, but reliability concerns persist because several pressures are converging at once, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The most immediate risk is extreme heat, which drives air-conditioning use to record or near-record levels. During sustained heat waves, demand can spike across multiple regions simultaneously, tightening supply margins even when the grid is operating normally. High temperatures can also reduce the efficiency of power plants and stress transmission equipment, making it harder to move electricity where it is needed.

Another growing challenge is rising electricity demand from data centers, especially those tied to artificial intelligence. These facilities can consume very large amounts of power and sometimes ramp usage up or down quickly.

In some cases, they may switch to backup generators or reduce consumption during grid stress, which can create sudden shifts that are difficult for operators to manage in real time.

At the same time, the generation mix is changing. The grid is increasingly relying on renewables like solar and wind, along with battery storage, which improves long-term capacity but introduces variability.

Solar generation drops sharply in the evening, often right when demand peaks, and batteries typically provide only a few hours of output. That makes it harder to guarantee sustained power during prolonged heat waves without enough backup generation.

There are also weather-related regional risks that can compound stress on the system. Drought conditions can reduce hydropower output in certain areas, while wildfires in the West can threaten transmission lines and force preemptive shutdowns or rerouting of power flows.

Grid operators are planning for these scenarios with tighter coordination and, in some cases, emergency demand-management tools, including the ability to temporarily curtail large industrial users if conditions become severe. These steps are intended as last-resort measures to prevent systemwide failures.

While experts do not see widespread blackouts as likely under normal conditions, the combination of hotter summers, rapidly growing demand and a more variable supply mix is making the grid more sensitive to peak stress events. The main concern is not a single failure point, but the possibility that several manageable risks overlap during extreme weather and create localized strain, outages or price spikes.

The Wall Street Journal has the full story.