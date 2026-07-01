US opts to renegotiate rather than extend North American trade pact

The U.S. has chosen not to extend the current review cycle of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, opting instead to pursue negotiations for a revised pact that aligns with its current trade and industrial priorities, The Washington Post reports.

The agreement remains in effect, and the missed review deadline does not terminate it. Instead, the three countries will enter a series of annual reviews that can continue for up to a decade before the agreement expires if no extension is reached.

The administration is seeking stronger provisions to increase U.S.-based manufacturing, particularly in the automotive sector, and to tighten rules governing regional supply chains.

A central objective is preventing Chinese companies from using Mexico as a platform to circumvent U.S. tariffs and other trade restrictions. Officials are also pushing for greater coordination among the three countries on export controls and investment policies related to China.

Mexico has already begun discussions with U.S. officials, while negotiations with Canada have not yet formally started.

The prospect of prolonged negotiations has raised concerns among manufacturers, investors and trade groups, who warn that uncertainty could delay business investment and complicate long-term planning for North American supply chains.

At the same time, many analysts expect the three countries to ultimately reach an updated agreement, given the deep economic integration of their markets and the importance of preserving stable trade relationships across North America.

The Washington Post has the full story.