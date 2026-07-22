US companies are poised to benefit from Saudi nuclear agreement

President Donald Trump has reached a nuclear cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia that would give the kingdom a pathway toward developing domestic uranium enrichment under strict conditions while requiring a strong preference for U.S. companies in supplying and developing its reactors, The Washington Post reports.

The agreement is expected to face significant scrutiny in Congress because lawmakers and nonproliferation experts have long warned that expanding enrichment capabilities could increase the risk of nuclear weapons proliferation.

The deal includes safeguards intended to prevent Saudi Arabia from producing weapons-grade fuel, including requirements that any enrichment on Saudi soil be controlled by U.S. companies using technology that is not transferred to the kingdom.

However, it also includes a waiver replacing the more extensive international inspections used in some other nuclear agreements with narrower oversight measures.

The agreement, known as a 123 agreement, was developed after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Washington and will be submitted to Congress for a 90-day review period. While Congress could oppose the agreement, a presidential veto could allow it to proceed.

Supporters argue the deal could expand civilian nuclear energy while strengthening the U.S. nuclear industry and supply chain. Critics argue it could weaken global nonproliferation standards, especially because Saudi Arabia’s leadership has previously suggested it could pursue nuclear weapons if Iran develops them.

The agreement is also expected to benefit U.S. nuclear companies, including Westinghouse, while encouraging American suppliers involved in reactor construction, uranium production and related industries, though Saudi Arabia would not be completely restricted from seeking foreign suppliers when necessary.

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