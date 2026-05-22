UNO will soon launch a search for its next leader as it joins the LSU System

As the University of New Orleans prepares to join the LSU System, UNO President Kathy Johnson has accepted a new role as executive vice president and provost at Saint Louis University, effective July 13.

Johnson will remain in her role as president of UNO through June 30. UNO formally joins the LSU System on July 1.

Beginning July 1, Jeanette Weiland will serve as interim chancellor and chief administrative officer. Weiland most recently served as UNO’s interim chief administrative officer.

UNO, set to rebrand as LSU New Orleans, will launch a national search for a permanent chancellor after it joins the LSU System. Additional details regarding the search process will be announced as they become available.