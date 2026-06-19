UnitedHealth bets $3B on AI to cut costs and ease industry backlash

UnitedHealth Group is investing about $3 billion into artificial intelligence as part of a major effort to cut costs and overhaul how it runs both its insurance and healthcare services businesses, Bloomberg reports.

The company is rolling out AI across a wide range of operations, especially in administrative and claims-related work that typically requires large amounts of manual processing. This includes automating tasks like medical coding, customer service interactions and prior authorization reviews.

The goal is to reduce overhead, speed up decisions and improve efficiency across its insurance operations, where administrative complexity is a major cost driver.

Beyond cost savings, the push is also tied to broader pressure on the health insurance industry. The company faces ongoing public criticism and political scrutiny over claim denials, billing complexity and patient frustration, and it is positioning AI as a tool that could streamline processes and make the system feel less burdensome.

At the same time, the strategy carries significant risks. Expanding AI into healthcare decisions raises concerns about accuracy, bias and transparency, particularly in areas that affect whether treatments are approved or denied.

Regulators are also paying closer attention to how insurers use automated systems, which could lead to tighter oversight as these tools become more central to decision-making.

Essentially, it’s a large-scale bet that AI can both reduce costs and improve operational performance, while also helping address reputational challenges, though it introduces new questions about fairness and accountability in insurance decisions.

Bloomberg has the full story.