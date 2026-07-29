unCommon Construction brings workforce development model to Baton Rouge

High school students in Baton Rouge could soon have the opportunity to earn income, build valuable skills and prepare for life after graduation through a planned paid construction apprenticeship program from unCommon Construction, Biz New Orleans reports.

Supported by grants from the Huey and Angelina Wilson Foundation and the Louisiana Blue Foundation, the New Orleans-based nonprofit is working to expand its workforce development model to Baton Rouge by building partnerships with local schools, workforce organizations and employers. The program serves students ages 16-20, who earn hourly pay and school credit while learning to build a house and complete construction projects.

Revenue from each project helps fund an “Equity Award” scholarship that apprentices can use for continuing education, industry certifications or the tools needed for full-time employment.

Since its founding in 2015, unCommon Construction says 100% of apprentices who completed the program have graduated from high school, and about 95% of its New Orleans apprentices enrolled in continuing education or secured employment within three months of graduation.

The organization hopes to replicate those results in Baton Rouge by creating more paid, work-based learning opportunities for students, particularly those facing barriers to opportunity. Leaders from the Louisiana Blue Foundation and the Huey and Angelina Wilson Foundation say the initiative will help expand workforce pathways and create more opportunities for young people in the Greater Baton Rouge area.

Biz New Orleans has the full story.