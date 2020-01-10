Try these pot pies around Baton Rouge for rainy winter days 

On chilly winter days, there’s nothing like eating a warm pot pie with a flaky, golden crust. With the weather forecast this weekend and next week calling for some cold and rainy days, it’s the ideal time to cozy up with a pot pie from one of these Baton Rouge restaurants:

• The Pub on Sherwood—At this English-style restaurant and pub, the untraditional-looking chicken pot pie is filled with tender chicken, carrots, peas and potatoes beneath a crispy puff pastry top.

• Bergeron’s City Market—At Bergeron’s City Market, hungry customers can grab chicken pot pies from the market refrigerators, heat them up at home and serve them for dinner.

• Bistro Byronz—The Crevette Pot Pie at this bistro is stuffed with crispy jumbo shrimp, carrots, peas, potatoes, puff pastry and velouté sauce.

• Elsie’s Plate & Pie—This Mid City restaurant is pie heaven. Diners can find a wide range of mouthwateringly good sweet and savory pies, soups, salads, burgers, melts and hot plates. The Louisiana Poulet Pot Pie comes with smoked chicken and roasted peppers in a tasso cream sauce, all baked in a flaky crust. The Seafood Pot Pie is made with crawfish, shrimp and crab in a roasted red pepper cream.

