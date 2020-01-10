    Try these pot pies around Baton Rouge for rainy winter days 

    On chilly winter days, there’s nothing like eating a warm pot pie with a flaky, golden crust. With the weather forecast this weekend and next week calling for some cold and rainy days, it’s the ideal time to cozy up with a pot pie from one of these Baton Rouge restaurants:  

    The Pub on Sherwood—At this English-style restaurant and pub, the untraditional-looking chicken pot pie is filled with tender chicken, carrots, peas and potatoes beneath a crispy puff pastry top.

    Bergeron’s City Market—At Bergeron’s City Market, hungry customers can grab chicken pot pies from the market refrigerators, heat them up at home and serve them for dinner. 

    Bistro Byronz—The Crevette Pot Pie at this bistro is stuffed with crispy jumbo shrimp, carrots, peas, potatoes, puff pastry and velouté sauce.  

    Elsie’s Plate & Pie—This Mid City restaurant is pie heaven. Diners can find a wide range of mouthwateringly good sweet and savory pies, soups, salads, burgers, melts and hot plates. The Louisiana Poulet Pot Pie comes with smoked chicken and roasted peppers in a tasso cream sauce, all baked in a flaky crust. The Seafood Pot Pie is made with crawfish, shrimp and crab in a roasted red pepper cream. 

