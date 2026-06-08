Trump weighs government owning stakes in AI giants

U.S. President Donald Trump sees AI as a potentially enormous source of future wealth and wants Americans to share in that upside, framing it as a business deal or partnership rather than a redistribution program, The New York Times reports.

Similarly, arguments made by figures such as U.S. Rep. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., have suggested ways for the public to benefit from AI-generated wealth, though the mechanisms and political motivations differ.

Companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic may eventually be worth trillions of dollars, so even relatively small ownership stakes could have significant value. There may be a larger pattern of increased government involvement in strategic industries during Trump’s second term, including efforts to shape AI policy and national technology competitiveness.

The debate over AI is shifting from regulation alone to ownership and wealth distribution, specifically whether the public should have a direct financial stake in the companies expected to dominate the AI economy.

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