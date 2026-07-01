Micron will donate $250M to Trump’s investment initiative for children

Micron Technology has agreed to invest $250 million in a federal children’s investment initiative known as the Trump Accounts, a program designed to create tax-advantaged savings accounts for minors that receive an initial government contribution and can be supplemented by private and employer funding, The New York Times reports.

The initiative is intended to encourage long-term investing from an early age, with the goal of helping families build financial assets for children over time.

The company’s commitment is structured in multiple parts rather than a single cash transfer. Micron plans to provide a $250 one-time deposit for children in states where it has operations, effectively seeding individual accounts. In addition, it will offer an employee benefit program that matches contributions of up to $1,000 per child, expanding the reach of the initiative through its workforce. Company projections suggest the combined effort could reach up to 1 million children, depending on participation rates and eligibility.

The program is being promoted by the federal government as a major step toward expanding access to early-life investment accounts, framing it as a way to build financial literacy and long-term economic stability.

Supporters argue that early compounding investment can significantly increase household wealth over time, especially for lower- and middle-income families.

Micron Technology has linked the pledge to its broader U.S. business strategy, including its domestic manufacturing and workforce expansion goals.

Company leadership describes the contribution as part of a long-term commitment to supporting American communities and strengthening economic participation through structured financial programs.

The New York Times has the full story.