Trump issues executive order adjusting tariffs on some imported metals

President Donald Trump made adjustments to tariffs on some steel, aluminum and copper imports, lowering the tariffs on farming equipment and extending the lower rate to other equipment, The Associated Press reports.

The president’s executive order will lower tariffs on agricultural equipment like combines, harvesters and HVAC systems from 25% to 15%.

That 15% tariff rate will also apply to some mobile industrial equipment, including bulldozers and forklifts, imported from countries that have trade agreements with the country.

Products made with at least 85% American steel, aluminum or copper may qualify for an even lower tariff at 10%.

The changes take effect immediately and are scheduled to remain in place through the end of 2027.

The Trump administration says the goal is to encourage manufacturers to use U.S.-made metals while still protecting domestic steel and aluminum industries.

The Associated Press has the full story.