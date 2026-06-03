Trump administration plans extra tariffs of 10% or more on some trade partners

The Trump administration is proposing that tariffs of 10% or more be imposed on products from dozens of major trading partners following a probe into imports of goods allegedly made with forced labor.

The report, which was released early Wednesday by U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, said Canada, Mexico, Taiwan, the U.K. and some other countries and territories would face 10% additional tariffs for allegedly failing to enforce a forced labor import ban.

A 12.5% additional tariff would be imposed on China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil and Switzerland and dozens of other countries.

“The failure of our most important trading partners to address the importation of goods made with forced labor is unacceptable. This creates a dynamic where American workers are forced to compete globally on an unlevel playing field,” Greer said in a statement.

Canada, Mexico, China and Brazil are among Louisiana’s top import partners.

The Associated Press has the full story.