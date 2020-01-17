Tiger Pride Podcast: The 2019 Tigers will go down in history 

The 2019 campaign for LSU football was one we’ll never forget. The Tigers finished the year a perfect 15-0, capping off their undefeated run with a 42-25 win over Clemson in the national championship game in New Orleans on Monday.

The script for the finale went just about the same as the rest of LSU’s games this season: Joe Burrow and the offense were unstoppable, the defense made enough plays when it had to, and the Tigers pulled away for a monumental victory.

Not only was it a special season that will live on forever in the hearts and minds of LSU fans, but it will go down as one of the best in college football history.

On this week’s episode of the Tiger Pride Podcast from 225 magazine, co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser relive all the big moments from LSU’s fourth national championship and add their thoughts to the discussion of where this Tigers team stacks up among the greatest of all time.

You can find the Tiger Pride Podcast on iTunes, Soundcloud and our newest home on Spotify.

