This local tech company is developing carbon capture software 

Codegig, a technology company based in the Nexus Louisiana Tech Park, is preparing to test its carbon capture software in Louisiana. The software will track carbon emissions for oil and gas professionals on both desktop and mobile devices.

“We’re going to be able to track your emissions, tax credit incentives and also use AI machine learning to predict emissions that have been going out,” Codegig CEO and founder Kellen Francis says. “It will show how to reduce emissions, track if there’s any leakage anywhere from the data that is being given to us from the plant, along with creating our own sensors that can track these things.”

Francis wants to eliminate the manual process for monitoring carbon emissions and help companies reduce their carbon footprint. The software is ideal for oil refineries, chemical plants, oil ports and other companies who track carbon emissions, he says.

The carbon capture software is still in development. Francis says he plans to release it in the next seven to nine months. He is in search of pilot partners to test the software and aims to have it licensed for use in various locations across the Southern region.

“Most software out there doesn’t give you the ability to customize,” Francis says. “We customize visual effects and AI machine learning toward whatever is needed for that client. It will give you a digital view with a 3D map that you can click on. It’ll zoom into an area of a refinery and show patterns, trends and give recommendations on how to reduce your carbon footprint.”

Codegig is developing sensors to place on pipes at oil refineries and chemical plants that can track emissions and gather data in real time. Francis says the company plans to have a prototype for the sensors by summer 2025.