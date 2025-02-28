This Denham Springs hotel property changed hands for $2.6M

A hotel property near Interstate 12 in Denham Springs has changed hands.

Jay Yogeshwar LLC purchased the Motel 6 property on Rushing Road from MSKN Investments LLC for $2.6 million, according to a deal filed earlier this week with the Livingston Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Dilipbhai Patel represented the buyer, and Hotelier Raj Patel represented the seller. Documents show that the two parties signed a 36-month lease agreement in January 2024, which required Jay Yogeshwar LLC to pay MSKN Investments roughly $17,000 per month.

The agreement also allowed the lessee to purchase the property for $2.6 million at any point during the lease.

MSKN bought the property for $1.8 million in 2013. The hotel site was previously an Oyo Hotel.