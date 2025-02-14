This Baton Rouge retirement investment firm is expanding

A local retirement investment firm has purchased space in the Westminster Office Park on Jefferson Highway to expand its operations.

Drew Pelton Investment Services purchased the property through Pelton Holdings LLC from Cypress Healthcare LLC for $1.275 million, according to sales documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Fabian Edwards of Elifin Realty brokered the deal for the buyer and Brandon Richoux of Smart Move Real Estate represented the seller.

Cypress Healthcare purchased the site for $1.3 million in 2022.

The investment firm has been leasing its current location on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Jefferson Highway for roughly eight years, according to its president and founder, Drew Pelton.

“It’s a building that has three times the space,” Pelton says. “It’s a new office building. We’re excited. We’re strategically growing. The new office is close to where we were. People are used to coming to this area. The key thing is that it’s close to I-10 and I-12.”

Pelton’s business will occupy two of the three suites in the space. Brown & Brown Insurance will remain in the other suite.

Pelton has already hired two additional employees to prepare for the expansion. His staff comprises eight full-time employees and one part-time worker.

Pelton tells Daily Report that slight cosmetic renovations will be done at Jefferson Highway space, and his business won’t completely move into the new space until around May.

The business was established over 30 years ago as a specialized, retirement-focused firm.