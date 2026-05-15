This $9.75B Louisiana LNG project just cleared a huge hurdle

A major new LNG project in southwest Louisiana is officially moving forward after Caturus secured $9.75 billion in financing to build its Commonwealth LNG export facility in Cameron Parish, Reuters writes.

Backed by major global investors including Mubadala Energy and CPP Investments, the project will add 9.5 million metric tons of annual export capacity when operations begin in 2030.

The facility has already locked in long-term supply agreements with major global energy players, including Petronas, Glencore and Saudi Aramco’s trading arm.

The investment underscores continued global demand for U.S. natural gas, particularly as geopolitical instability keeps energy markets tight.

Once operational, the facility is expected to generate roughly $3 billion in annual export revenue, further cementing Louisiana’s role as a key player in the global LNG trade.

The announcement comes as the U.S., already the world’s largest LNG exporter, continues expanding capacity to meet rising overseas demand.

Reuters has the full story.