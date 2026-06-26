These brands are turning the World Cup into a global marketing engine

Brands are increasingly treating the World Cup as a global, multimonth marketing platform rather than a traditional sports sponsorship, using its massive international audience to drive awareness, engagement and sales across categories, CNBC reports.

Companies like Nike are leading with celebrity-driven campaigns and athlete storytelling designed to reinforce brand identity on a worldwide stage, while competitors are investing heavily in similarly high-impact creative activations to compete for attention during one of the most-watched events on the planet.

At the same time, brands such as Levi’s are adapting to strict FIFA branding and in-stadium advertising rules by shifting toward creative, indirect marketing strategies. These include influencer partnerships, off-site digital campaigns and culturally resonant content that can circulate widely on social media, often generating more engagement than traditional stadium signage would allow.

Consumer brands like Taco Bell are also using the tournament to connect with audiences through themed promotions, limited-time offerings and experiential campaigns aimed at capturing social viewing occasions and group spending.

CNBC has the full story.