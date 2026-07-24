The Trump administration reportedly canceled grants to states that didn’t vote for him

Federal officials in court documents acknowledged that they halted billions of dollars in funding for clean energy products to states “based solely” on whether the states backed President Donald Trump in the 2024 election, The New York Times reports.

The Trump administration in October canceled more than $7.5 billion in Biden-era federal grants for clean energy projects. At the time, the administration framed the move as a means of protecting taxpayer funds from waste.

But in the aforementioned court documents, filed this month, officials said they terminated the funding based solely on political criteria, targeting projects in states that were represented by Democrats and had backed Kamala Harris.

The court documents came in a lawsuit filed by a group of California researchers challenging various federal agencies that canceled Biden-era funding.

The New York Times has the full story.