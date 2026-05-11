The strongest urban revival strategies may be the least glamorous

What can other cities learn from a Connecticut metro that went from a poster child for sprawl to one of the nation’s most connected regions? Quite a bit, according to a new Johns Hopkins study.

As Bloomberg writes, the Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk area climbed the rankings not through flashy megaprojects, but through years of practical policy changes: encouraging dense, mixed-use development near downtowns and transit, simplifying zoning rules, redeveloping aging industrial land and eliminating parking minimums that can make housing more expensive.

The payoff appears to extend beyond urban design.

Researchers found more compact metros tend to see lower transportation and energy costs, fewer deadly crashes, stronger public health outcomes and more social connectivity.

But the transformation also offers cautionary lessons, including the risk of overemphasizing luxury housing or chasing splashy anchor projects that don’t deliver lasting returns.

For cities wrestling with affordability, congestion and downtown revitalization, the takeaway is clear: the unglamorous work of zoning reform, transit planning and incremental redevelopment may matter more than the next headline-grabbing development deal.

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