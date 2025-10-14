The stakes are high as US Supreme Court hears Louisiana redistricting case

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday in Louisiana v. Callais, a case that could redefine how race factors into congressional redistricting nationwide, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill and Gov. Jeff Landry now oppose a map they once defended—one creating two majority-Black districts in a state where one-third of residents are Black—arguing it violates the Constitution and misapplies Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. Murrill contends that race-based redistricting perpetuates stereotypes, while the Trump administration and 16 GOP attorneys general urge a “colorblind” approach that would limit racial considerations in voting maps. Civil rights groups warn that such a shift could gut the Voting Rights Act and roll back decades of protections for Black voters.

The ruling, expected by June, could affect up to 19 congressional districts nationwide and reshape control of the U.S. House ahead of next year’s elections.

