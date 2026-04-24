The spring housing market is here. Buyers aren’t.

High mortgage rates, economic uncertainty and uneven supply are cooling what is typically the busiest season for U.S. home sales, even as some markets show signs of a buyer’s market, Bloomberg writes.

Sellers now outnumber buyers, but transactions remain muted as affordability pressures, elevated borrowing costs and job-security concerns keep many would-be purchasers on the sidelines.

Lower- and middle-priced markets in places like Texas and Florida are seeing softer demand, while affluent enclaves around New York and San Francisco continue attracting bidding wars fueled by constrained inventory and cash buyers.

The split is reinforcing a two-speed housing market, with activity at the high end holding up while broader homeownership demand remains under pressure. Economists say the hoped-for spring rebound has yet to materialize, while rising contract cancellations and cautious sellers add to market dysfunction.

Some buyers are delaying purchases as geopolitical risks, inflation concerns and AI-driven employment anxiety weigh on confidence. The result is a housing market where opportunity exists on paper, but uncertainty continues to keep many deals from closing.

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