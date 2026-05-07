The space race looks to Vermilion Parish

South Louisiana could become an unlikely player in the future of the space industry, with state Sen. Bob Hensgens, R-Abbeville, confirming this week that a space exploration company is in discussions involving the potential purchase of roughly 136,000 acres in Vermilion Parish currently tied to ExxonMobil holdings, Vermilion Today writes.

While no company has been officially identified, speculation has centered on SpaceX or Blue Origin, with potential sites near Pecan Island and Freshwater City.

Supporters say the project could transform Acadiana’s economy much like offshore oil development once did. Hensgens says the development could generate billions in investment, thousands of jobs and major coastal protection funding. Proponents also point to Brownsville, Texas, where SpaceX reportedly contributed more than $13 billion to the regional economy over two years through construction, tourism and workforce growth.

Local business leaders say Vermilion Parish’s access to the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway makes it uniquely positioned for large-scale rocket manufacturing and transport. Still, the proposal also raises questions about environmental impact, coastal land use and how rapid industrial growth could reshape one of Louisiana’s most rural coastal regions.

Hensgens’ comments come as a package of bills aimed at positioning Louisiana to better compete in the aerospace industry advances through the Louisiana Legislature.

Vermilion Today has the full story.