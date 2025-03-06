The owner of The Big Cheezy is introducing a new concept 

West Chimes Street is getting a new outdoor bar and patio.

Blaize Romancik, owner and operator of The Big Cheezy, is opening The Backyard, a patio bar behind The Big Cheezy’s brick-and-mortar. Romancik plans to repurpose the parking lot behind his restaurant and transform it into a 2,500-square-foot outdoor patio with a shipping container converted into a bar.

“I saw a need in the market for something like this,” Romancik tells Daily Report. “I know all the bars around LSU and Baton Rouge, and they’re all great places, but none of them serve quality food. In Baton Rouge, you can go to a college bar, or you could go to a Chimes or a Walk-Ons-style restaurant, but there’s nowhere kind of in between.”

Romancik aims to open The Backyard with managing partner Solly Duhon within four to eight weeks. He plans to build a deck and install a raised patio cover for an open-air feel. The patio bar will have pool tables, a 150-inch screen and around eight other TVs to watch sporting events. The bar will sell signature Big Cheezy dishes, other food specials, drinks on tap and frozen drinks. The space will be available to rent for private events.

As Romancik builds out The Backyard, he plans to break into new markets with Big Cheezy food trucks. He wants to pop up at more SEC universities, music festivals and areas such as Lafayette and New Orleans this year.