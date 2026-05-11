The next phase of AI at work? Talking instead of typing

The office keyboard may be losing ground to a noisier successor: AI dictation.

As The Wall Street Journal writes, a growing number of tech workers are swapping typing for whispering prompts to AI assistants, using apps that turn rambling voice notes into polished text in real time.

Supporters say it boosts productivity and makes interacting with AI more natural. Critics say it’s turning workplaces into awkward mini call centers.

One startup at the center of the trend, Wispr, has ridden the boom to a reported $700 million valuation after pivoting from hardware to voice software. Company leaders argue talking to computers will soon feel as normal as tapping on smartphones.

But for now, the rise of “voicepilled” workers raises a more immediate workplace question: Is this the future of productivity, or just the latest tech habit testing everyone else’s patience?

The Wall Street Journal has the full story.