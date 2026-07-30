The next chapter in the AI data center boom may be in orbit

Researchers and companies are exploring space-based data centers as a way to address the growing energy demands of artificial intelligence while reducing the land, electricity and water pressures associated with Earth-based facilities, The New York Times reports.

The California Institute of Technology and Sophia Space announced a patented cooling system designed to help make orbital data centers possible by the early 2030s. The system would use 24-hour solar power in space and a cooling method that sends excess heat into deep space, addressing one of the biggest challenges of operating computers outside Earth’s atmosphere.

Interest in space-based computing is growing because solar arrays in orbit could receive constant sunlight, unlike Earth-based solar farms that depend on daylight and often require batteries or backup power. Supporters argue that this could provide a potentially reliable, carbon-free energy source for AI infrastructure while reducing pressure on communities affected by large data centers.

However, critics argue that launching data centers into space could contribute to space debris, increase costs for consumers and create new reliability concerns. They also question whether moving infrastructure into orbit is more practical than improving energy systems on Earth.

Other companies and organizations, including Blue Origin and Solaren, are also developing space-based solar technologies. While some projects focus on powering orbital data centers and sending data back to Earth, other efforts aim to eventually transmit solar energy generated in space to support electricity needs on Earth.

The New York Times has the full story. A subscription may be required.