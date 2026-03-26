The housing slowdown is reshaping how agents do business

The U.S. housing market is stuck in a historic slowdown, with resale activity hovering near a four-decade low even as the number of households has grown significantly, Fast Company writes.

High mortgage rates and “locked-in” homeowners are limiting supply, reshaping how real estate professionals operate.

Despite the downturn, most agents are staying in the industry, signaling that much of the shakeout has already occurred. Many report stable commissions and limited consolidation, though pressure is emerging on buyer-side compensation and negotiations.

At the same time, the industry is evolving. Agents are grappling with controversial private listing networks, pushing for modernization of MLS systems and increasingly adopting AI tools to streamline marketing and workflow.

The result is a housing sector in transition, marked by low transaction volume but ongoing adaptation, as agents adjust to a new, slower-moving market reality.

Fast Company has the full story.