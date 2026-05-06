The business behind the Baton Rouge Zydeco’s sudden closure

The Baton Rouge Zydeco are shutting down after just three seasons, marking an abrupt end to the city’s experiment with professional hockey and raising new questions about the future of sports entertainment downtown, WAFB-TV reports.

Raising Cane’s River Center officials say team ownership chose not to renew its lease despite efforts to keep the franchise in Baton Rouge.

The collapse comes after a dramatic attendance decline. The Zydeco drew roughly 110,000 fans during their inaugural 2023 season but fell to about 61,000 attendees this year.

For the River Center, the loss removes a recurring tenant but may open additional calendar space for concerts, conventions and other events. Venue officials say the facility’s upcoming schedule remains strong and insist they are still committed to keeping hockey in Baton Rouge long term, though no replacement team has been announced.

The closure also leaves arena workers, team staff and local vendors facing uncertainty.

WAFB-TV has the full story.