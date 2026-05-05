The $110 trillion great wealth transfer may take decades to play out

The long-anticipated $110 trillion “great wealth transfer” is likely to unfold far more slowly than many expect, The Wall Street Journal writes.

While older Americans control the bulk of U.S. wealth, many still have decades of life ahead—and they’re continuing to grow and spend those assets.

Rather than a sudden windfall for younger generations, wealth is being distributed gradually through gifts, support for major expenses and spousal inheritance. Longer life expectancies, rising healthcare costs and lifestyle spending are also delaying large-scale transfers.

The data underscores how concentrated wealth remains among older households, particularly the top earners, who have driven the majority of gains in recent decades.

For businesses and financial planners, the takeaway is clear: The generational handoff of wealth is happening—but on a delayed timeline. In the near term, Gen Xers—not millennials—are expected to be the primary beneficiary, reshaping assumptions about where spending power and investment capital will emerge next.

The Wall Street Journal has the full story.