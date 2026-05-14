Tariff refunds offer relief but also tough choices for companies

Companies that successfully challenged President Trump’s global tariffs are beginning to receive refunds faster than many expected and now face decisions about how to deploy the cash, The Wall Street Journal writes.

Some businesses plan to reimburse customers who absorbed tariff-related price hikes, while others see the refunds as a chance to stabilize operations, pay down debt or reinvest in growth.

More than 3,000 lawsuits have been filed seeking shares of the roughly $166 billion collected through the now-invalidated tariffs.

For some firms, the refunds are a welcome financial lifeline after months of margin pressure and cash-flow strain. But for others, particularly those attempting to untangle customer reimbursements, the logistics could prove complicated, underscoring how the ripple effects of the tariff battle are still playing out across corporate America.

The Wall Street Journal has the full story.