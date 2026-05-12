Surging diesel prices add new fuel to grocery inflation

Rising diesel prices are beginning to show up in grocery produce aisles as food distributors, farmers and wholesalers grapple with mounting transportation costs.

A Wall Street Journal report finds diesel at $5.66 per gallon has sharply increased the cost of moving fresh goods across the country, with some distributors paying nearly 50% more than a year ago to ship produce.

While companies have tried to absorb the pressure, many say that’s becoming unsustainable after a year of tariffs, weather disruptions and strained consumer demand. Produce is particularly vulnerable because fruits and vegetables often require fast, refrigerated transport over long distances. Some items, including asparagus and tomatoes, have already seen sharp price spikes, while growers warn that rising freight and fertilizer costs could make some crops unprofitable to harvest.

The trend suggests the broader economic effects of higher fuel prices may increasingly hit consumers at the checkout line, adding another inflationary pressure point for households already navigating elevated food costs.

The Wall Street Journal has the full story.