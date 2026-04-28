Supply shock is testing an LNG system already stretched thin

A disruption in Qatari liquefied natural gas exports is rippling through global energy markets, but the U.S. has little room to help, The New York Times writes.

Despite being the world’s largest LNG exporter, U.S. terminals are already operating at or near full capacity, limiting the country’s ability to offset supply losses tied to the Strait of Hormuz conflict. The strain has sent gas prices surging across Europe and Asia, raising costs for power generation, industry and home heating.

The crunch is also highlighting growing concerns over long-term supply as demand rises, fueled in part by artificial intelligence data centers and countries shifting away from coal. While several new export terminals in Texas and Louisiana are expected to come online, analysts say they won’t quickly fill the gap if disruptions persist.

Some warn prolonged shortages could keep prices elevated, accelerate investment in renewables and expose vulnerabilities in a global energy system increasingly reliant on LNG.

The New York Times has the full story.