Summer eLearning at BRCC doubled in past year

Enrollment in Baton Rouge Community College’s eLearning program has nearly doubled in the past year, the school announced today, with more than 1,600 students enrolled in the online program this summer.

Officials attribute the growth to an expansion of online degrees and certificates being offered. BRCC now has six certificate and two associate degree programs that are fully online. Also, at least 75% of the requirements for one additional certificate and three associate programs can be met online.

The growth is part of a national trend of students opting for online courses. As of 2014, 28% of undergraduate students were taking at least some courses online.

“The e-learning option just fits the busy lifestyle that everyone leads now and having an affordable option seems to have resonated with a lot more people,” says Todd Pourciau, dean of innovative learning and academic support, in a prepared statement.