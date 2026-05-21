State lawmakers scale back bill that shields companies from climate lawsuits

Legislation aimed at shielding Louisiana companies from climate-related lawsuits is advancing in the state Legislature, though a late amendment has altered the bill’s reach, The Center Square reports.

House Bill 804, known as the “Louisiana Energy Protection Act” and sponsored by Rep. Brett Geymann, originally sought to provide broad retroactive immunity for companies facing climate change litigation.

A Senate Natural Resources Committee amendment adopted this week added a grandfather clause exempting lawsuits filed before the bill takes effect. Victor Marcello, a partner at Talbot, Carmouche & Marcello, argued during committee testimony that the legislation remains “a solution in search of a problem,” saying most climate-related lawsuits nationwide center on allegations that oil companies misled the public about environmental impacts.

Marcello also warned the bill’s broad legal definitions could unintentionally shield companies from liability in routine pollution and land contamination cases.

Geymann says the measure is intended to block lawsuits seeking damages tied to climate change and notes that other states, including Oklahoma and Utah, are pursuing similar policies.

The Center Square has the full story.