State lawmaker discovers he’s bound by an NDA he doesn’t remember signing

State Sen. Bob Hensgens, R-Abbeville, revealed that although he publicly refused to sign a project-specific NDA related to a rumored aerospace project in Vermilion Parish, he later discovered he had already signed a broader NDA with Louisiana Economic Development last September, The Current reports.

Hensgens said he was surprised when LED informed him on July 20 that the statewide NDA, which covered all prospective economic development projects through 2027, was still in effect. He said he did not remember signing it and asked the agency to rescind it, which it did the same day. The agreement, however, continues to apply for one year after termination to any confidential information previously shared with him.

The senator clarified that his earlier comments about refusing to sign an NDA referred to a separate, project-specific agreement offered in April, which he declined because he preferred not to limit his ability to speak with Vermilion Parish residents. He has said declining that agreement also kept him out of the loop on details of the proposed project.

LED said it offered general NDAs to all state senators and select House members so officials could be included in confidential economic development discussions without signing a new agreement for each prospective project. According to reporting cited in the article, 30 of Louisiana’s 39 state senators have signed at least one NDA with the agency.

Hensgens said LED never warned him that his public comments about the rumored aerospace project could violate the general NDA and that the agreement had never come into play because he had not discussed any projects with the agency. He also said the little information he has about the rumored aerospace project did not come from LED.

Despite the NDA confusion, Hensgens said the rumored project could represent a major economic opportunity for Vermilion Parish. Referring to rumors involving either SpaceX or Blue Origin, he stressed that he has no specific details about any potential deal.

The Current has the full story.