State Farm’s AI-driven operational restructuring sparks agent backlash

State Farm is undertaking a significant restructuring of its sales force, with artificial intelligence becoming a larger part of how agents sell policies and interact with customers, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Beginning in 2027, the company plans to move agents to new contracts that change compensation, benefits and performance expectations. The insurer says these changes are necessary to modernize its business, improve efficiency and compete more effectively with digitally focused rivals as customers increasingly expect faster, technology-driven service.

The changes have generated strong opposition among many agents, who argue they were encouraged to build their careers around a system that included long-term compensation and retirement-style benefits.

Some agents believe the new structure could substantially reduce their earnings and weaken the value of the personal relationships they have cultivated with customers over many years.

While the company maintains that human agents will continue to play an important role, critics view the shift as part of a broader trend in which AI is being used to streamline operations, reduce costs and reshape traditional career paths.

The dispute reflects the growing tension between organizations seeking technological transformation and workers concerned about how those changes may affect their livelihoods and future security.

The Wall Street Journal has the full story.