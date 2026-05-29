State expands TOPS-Tech eligibility in an effort to boost workforce training

Louisiana lawmakers have approved legislation aimed at expanding access to TOPS-Tech scholarships as the state seeks to strengthen its workforce pipeline for major industrial and economic development projects, according to The Center Square.

Sponsored by Rep. Ken Brass, D-Vacherie, the measure would create a new pathway for students to qualify for TOPS-Tech by earning at least nine hours of dual enrollment college credit or meeting equivalent workforce training standards approved by the state. Beginning with students graduating in the 2026-27 school year, applicants could qualify by meeting at least two of three requirements: a minimum core curriculum GPA, a qualifying ACT score, or the new early college credit benchmark.

The law also would allow TOPS-Tech recipients to retain their scholarships while enrolled part time, provided they remain continuously enrolled, maintain a 2.5 GPA and meet other eligibility requirements.

A fiscal analysis estimates state costs would rise by about $100,000 annually for every 41 additional students who qualify for the award. According to the Board of Regents, 496 TOPS-Tech students had their awards canceled or were ruled ineligible for failing to meet full-time enrollment or credit-hour requirements during the 2024-25 academic year.

Read the complete article from The Center Square.