Startup’s strategy challenges EV industry assumptions

A new EV startup led by a former Amazon executive is betting that a low-cost, highly customizable pickup starting at just under $25,000 could help it achieve something that has eluded many EV startups: profitability, CNBC reports.

The central goal for Slate Auto and CEO Peter Faricy is to make a full-size, practical truck accessible to buyers who have largely been priced out of both electric and traditional pickup markets in recent years.

To achieve that price point, the company is taking an unusually aggressive approach to simplification. The base vehicle is designed to be stripped down to the essentials, with minimal built-in technology, a very basic interior and fewer factory-installed options than typical modern vehicles.

Instead of loading the truck with features upfront, like large infotainment systems, advanced driver interfaces and multiple trim packages, the design prioritizes reducing manufacturing complexity and cost.

A key part of the strategy is what the company describes as a “blank slate” model. Customers would purchase a highly basic version of the truck, then gradually add functionality and personalization over time through modular accessories and aftermarket-style upgrades offered by the manufacturer.

This shifts revenue away from upfront vehicle complexity and toward a longer-term ecosystem of add-ons.

The broader business goal is to test whether there is still strong demand in the U.S. for a less than $30K pickup EV. It also reflects a manufacturing philosophy that prioritizes fewer parts, simpler assembly and potentially lower production costs per unit in exchange for fewer built-in features.

Essentially, the company is betting that extreme affordability plus flexible customization can compete against more expensive, feature-rich trucks from established automakers, and potentially open up a large new market of cost-sensitive buyers.

CNBC has the full story.