SpaceX to acquire AI coding startup Cursor in $60 billion stock deal

SpaceX has agreed to acquire Anysphere, the company behind the AI coding assistant Cursor, in a stock deal valued at $60 billion, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The transaction ranks among the largest acquisitions in the history of AI software and highlights the growing importance of AI-powered tools that help developers write and manage code.

Founded only a few years ago, Anysphere has experienced explosive growth as Cursor gained traction among software engineers, startups, and large enterprises. The platform allows developers to generate code, fix bugs, understand unfamiliar codebases and automate parts of the software development process using advanced AI models, making it one of the most widely adopted AI coding tools on the market.

The acquisition gives SpaceX control of a rapidly growing software business with a large and influential developer community.

Rather than building a competing coding assistant from scratch, the company is purchasing a product that has already established itself as a leader in AI-assisted programming. SpaceX plans to integrate Cursor’s technology with its own AI initiatives and computing infrastructure.

The combination could also help improve the performance, scalability and capabilities of future coding agents.

The deal reflects a broader shift in the AI industry, where companies are increasingly focused on owning the applications that people use every day rather than just the underlying AI models. Coding assistants have become one of the most commercially successful AI use cases because developers interact with them constantly and often integrate them directly into their workflows.

The Wall Street Journal has the full story.