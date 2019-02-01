Southern University’s medical marijuana grower applies for Baker property rezoning

A project and construction manager with Southern University’s contracted medical marijuana grower has applied for rezoning to light industrial use on property along Plank Road in Baker.

Theodoris Thyssen, of Ilera Holistic Healthcare, wrote on the application filed Jan. 15 that the Baker property would be used for “material manufacturing and processing.”

Reached Friday afternoon, Thyssen said she was not authorized to speak about the project.

Southern University originally contracted with Advanced Biomedics to grow the medical marijuana. However, after months of no discernible progress by the company to start growing the product, Pennsylvania-based Ilera bought majority interest in the Lafayette-based company in November.

According to an annual report filed today by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture & Forestry’s Medical Marijuana Program, a lease agreement has been executed for the land.

The application, dated Jan. 15, will be considered by the East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission at its March 18 meeting.