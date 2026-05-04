Southern cities are winning the talent race, but Louisiana metros lag

A new analysis shows the South is emerging as a key launchpad for young talent, with fast-growing metros outperforming much of the country on hiring, affordability and early-career wages, The Wall Street Journal writes.

Cities like Birmingham, Tampa, Raleigh and Nashville dominate the rankings, reflecting a broader shift in economic momentum toward the Sunbelt.

For Louisiana, the takeaway is more mixed. New Orleans appears on the broader list of viable metros but not among the top-tier performers, and Baton Rouge doesn’t appear at all, underscoring Louisiana’s ongoing challenge in competing for college-educated workers.

While Southern markets are benefiting from population growth, lower costs and expanding industries like healthcare, finance and advanced manufacturing, Louisiana continues to lag in wage growth and hiring velocity.

The trend signals both opportunity and urgency: as talent increasingly flows to Southern hubs, cities like New Orleans and Baton Rouge will need to strengthen job pipelines, improve affordability dynamics and better align with high-growth sectors to stay competitive.

The Wall Street Journal has the full story.