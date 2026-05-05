Six startups land funding as part of Louisiana’s energy push

Future Use of Energy in Louisiana is doubling down on early-stage energy innovation, awarding nearly $1.2 million to six startups in its second round of proof-of-concept funding.

The grants are designed to help companies bridge the gap between research and commercialization, often one of the toughest hurdles in scaling new technology. The awardees must complete their project within a year of receiving their award.

The latest recipients span a range of emerging sectors critical to Louisiana’s energy future, including carbon utilization, LNG infrastructure, carbon capture, waste-to-value systems and green hydrogen. Projects include a carbon dioxide-based chemical production process, a cryogenic valve for extreme conditions and a biomass gasification system aimed at hydrogen production.

“These startups aren’t just advancing energy innovation—they’re helping build a stronger Louisiana,” said Stephen Loys, director of technology commercialization for FUEL. “We’re excited to support them as they turn their ideas into market-ready solutions.”

Here’s a full list of startups and their projects:

Renovigo Chemicals: Utilizing carbon dioxide in the production of propylene and acrylonitrile

Westfield Fluid Controls, Inc.: The Cryogenic Cam Butterfly Valve: A specialized fluid control device

Eray Geophysical: Diffraction seismic software for subsurface fracture detection in carbon capture and storage

EcoGlobe: Turning waste into value

NovaSpark Energy: Gridless on-demand power for reliable energy always

Waste to Energy Systems LLC: Biomass gasification system for green hydrogen production

Backed by the National Science Foundation and Louisiana Economic Development, the program is part of a broader push to position the state as a hub for next-generation energy technologies while accelerating startup growth and private investment.

Read the full announcement.