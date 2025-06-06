Single-family rental firm acquires more lots in Denham Springs development

Chicago home rental company Kairos Living is expanding its presence in Livingston Parish, particularly within the South Haven development in Denham Springs.

Kairos bought six lots in South Haven through SFR KL MS Borrower I LLC, represented by James Athanasopoulos, from AP Dodson LLC for $1.6 million, according to a deal filed Wednesday with the Livingston Parish Clerk of Court’s office. Brandon Dodson represented the seller in the transaction.

The latest deal adds to a group of acquisitions by the home rental company in the Denham Springs subdivision. Kairos bought six lots in South Haven in April for slightly under $1.6 million and another six last month for $1.6 million.

In December, it bought seven lots across three DSLD communities for $1.5 million, and earlier this year, the company purchased eight additional lots in two DSLD neighborhoods for $1.7 million.

The South Haven community is an Alvarez Construction development that will comprise 73 homes upon completion.

Kairos Living is a technology-driven real estate investment and property management company focused on single-family home rentals. Founded in 2019, the company has expanded its footprint to several markets across Louisiana, including Lafayette.