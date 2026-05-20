Shell’s Mars platform reaches a ‘historic’ milestone

Shell’s Mars platform in the Gulf has become the first offshore asset in the U.S. to produce 1 billion barrels of oil over its lifetime, Louisiana Economic Development announced Wednesday.

The platform was built in Louisiana and sits 130 miles south of New Orleans. LED says the platform plays a “pivotal role in strengthening energy security for both Louisiana and the nation.”

The success of the Mars platform paved the way for three additional Shell-operated platforms in what is now known as the Mars Corridor. The platform is one of Shell’s 10 current production hubs in the Gulf.

Shell employs 6,000 people in Louisiana and is currently constructing a new “state-of-the-art” deepwater headquarters in New Orleans, according to LED. The company is currently advancing its next major deepwater development in the Gulf, called Sparta. That development is expected to begin production in 2028.

“What happens in Louisiana changes the world, and that’s certainly the case with Shell’s Mars platform,” a statement from Gov. Jeff Landry reads. “You can only reach a staggering billion barrels at one asset when you bring together the rich resources of our state with the know-how and determination of Louisianians.”