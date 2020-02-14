Shell offering its employees AI skills training

Royal Dutch Shell PLC is expanding an online program that teaches its employees artificial intelligence skills, the Wall Street Journal reports, part of an effort to cut costs, improve business processes and generate revenue.

The oil company—which has about 82,000 employees, including 530 at its Geismar plant site—has a broader strategy to embed AI across its operations, a move representatives say enables Shell to generate new insights that can keep it ahead of the competition.

So far, about 2,000 Shell employees have expressed interest in or have been approached by management about taking AI courses through online education company Udacity Inc., including petroleum engineers, chemists, geophysicists and others.

The courses are voluntary and employees can complete them at their own pace during work hours. Shell covers all training costs. Read the full story.