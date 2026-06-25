Senate bill calls for largest federal minimum wage increase in US history

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, is introducing legislation that would raise the federal minimum wage to $25 an hour through a phased implementation, The Washington Post reports.

The proposal would increase the wage floor from its current $7.25 level, beginning with an initial increase to $12 an hour before gradually reaching $25 over several years. Larger employers would face a faster timeline for compliance, while smaller businesses would have additional time to adapt.

The measure would also eliminate lower wage standards for tipped workers, young employees and workers with disabilities, creating a single federal minimum wage for all covered workers. Supporters argue that wages have failed to keep pace with the rising costs of housing, healthcare, childcare and other essentials, making a substantially higher wage necessary to provide workers with a true living income.

The proposal is among the most ambitious federal wage increases ever put forward and reflects a broader effort by progressive lawmakers to address affordability concerns and strengthen economic security for lower-income workers.

Critics, however, warn that a significant increase could raise labor costs for employers, potentially leading to higher prices, reduced hiring or cuts to employee hours, particularly for small businesses.

While the bill faces significant political hurdles, it is expected to fuel ongoing debate over the future of wage policy and the balance between worker earnings and business costs.

The Washington Post has the full story.