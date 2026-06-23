Senate advances bipartisan housing plan in bid to boost supply

A bipartisan housing bill passed by the Senate seeks to improve affordability by tackling both the housing shortage and the growing influence of large institutional investors in the single-family home market, The Washington Post reports.

The legislation would prevent major investors that already own hundreds of homes from purchasing additional single-family properties, reflecting concerns that large investment firms have intensified competition for homes and contributed to higher prices in some markets.

The bill also focuses heavily on increasing housing supply. It includes measures to streamline permitting and regulatory processes, encourage new residential construction, rehabilitate existing housing stock and expand access to lower-cost housing options such as manufactured homes.

Supporters argue that boosting supply is essential to addressing the long-term imbalance between the number of homes available and the number of people seeking housing.

Lawmakers from both parties have framed the proposal as a practical response to one of the country’s most persistent economic challenges. By combining supply-side reforms with targeted restrictions on large-scale home investors, the legislation aims to make homeownership more attainable and ease pressure on renters and prospective buyers.

While advocates view the measure as a significant step toward improving affordability, its effects are expected to unfold gradually. The investor restrictions apply primarily to very large owners and do not require existing properties to be sold, while many of the construction-related provisions will take time to translate into new housing. As a result, any meaningful impact on prices or housing availability is likely to occur over several years rather than immediately.

The Washington Post has the full story.