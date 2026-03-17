SEC weighs ending quarterly earnings requirement

The Securities and Exchange Commission is preparing a proposal that could significantly reshape how U.S. public companies report earnings, potentially making quarterly disclosures optional in favor of twice-yearly reporting, The Wall Street Journal writes.

The change, which could be introduced as soon as next month, is part of a broader push to reduce regulatory burdens and encourage more companies to go public. Supporters argue the shift would ease costly reporting requirements and allow executives to focus on long-term strategy rather than short-term results.

But the proposal is far from certain. It would face public comment and a formal SEC vote, and critics—particularly investors—warn that less frequent reporting could reduce transparency and market accountability.

Quarterly reporting has been standard practice in the U.S. for more than 50 years, though similar requirements have already been relaxed in parts of Europe, offering a potential preview of what could come next.

Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.